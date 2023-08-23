08.23 sheridan outreach.jpg
Buy Now

City Administrator Stuart McRae, right, was part of the initial participant group for Center for a Vital Community's Essential Photovoice Workshop. McRae said the city of Sheridan is working to better engage Sheridanites by making documents available online and improving its social media presence.

 Courtesy photo | Center for a Vital Community

SHERIDAN — Sheridan city officials are working to increase transparency and better inform residents through bimonthly updates and making documents more easily accessible on the web.

City Administrator Stuart McRae said updates to help increase transparency were born from his time in the Army. He implemented them to inform those in his garrison, a military outpost to protect a given area.

Recommended for you