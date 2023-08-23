SHERIDAN — Sheridan city officials are working to increase transparency and better inform residents through bimonthly updates and making documents more easily accessible on the web.
City Administrator Stuart McRae said updates to help increase transparency were born from his time in the Army. He implemented them to inform those in his garrison, a military outpost to protect a given area.
“So that transcended to, when we got here, the need to do the same thing with city council,” McRae said.
Sheridan City Councilor Terry Weitzel said the updates are “a wonderful thing” and allow council to remain informed on happenings in the community and each city department.
McRae said efforts made to better engage Sheridanites are made to help ensure they are informed citizens and know what is going on in their city’s government. He likened the situation to owning a home.
“Just like a homeowner, you want to know the basics of how your home is constructed so when you start to see a leak, you know that it’s just a bad hose or it’s something in the walls,” McRae said. “You have a basic idea of how things work in your home.”
McRae and City Clerk Cecelia Good noted Sheridan’s current records management software, Laserfiche, is difficult to use and find information. Good is currently working with an outside contractor to make the shift to a new system, Box.
“Box is going to make it easier to retrieve those documents that you’re looking for,” she said.
The timeline for full implementation of Box is unclear currently, Good said, as the outside contractor is working to extract data from Laserfiche. She added the goal is to have each city department using Box, though that will be implemented one department at a time.
Good said she has also begun brainstorming how to better utilize the city’s social media platforms, including more creativity with its Instagram account through interactive content or ride alongs with various city workers to see what people do on a daily basis.