SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation discussed final plans for its seven-sequence Main Street resurfacing and utility upgrade project Wednesday during a public meeting, allowing downtown business owners to ask questions and voice concerns.
Department officials said the project will go to bid later this year with construction beginning in April 2023. The project is expected to extend through two full construction seasons — from April through October in 2023 then restarting in the spring of 2024 and wrapping up in June of that year.
The resurfacing and utility upgrade project is a joint venture between WYDOT and the city of Sheridan.
The project will comprise seven sequences with each sequence involving work on no more than three blocks at a time. According to officials, working on three blocks at a time allows the contractors to work continually, which maximizes the construction teams’ efficiency and increases the speed at which the project is completed.
The construction project will start north of the Little Goose Creek Bridge and extend south for half a mile through the intersection of Main, Coffeen and Burkitt streets.
The length of closure for each of the seven sequences will vary, with the north sections of the street expected to take the most amount of time. Subsequent phases will move south, with the seventh and final sequence closing Main Street from Loucks Street to Burkitt and Coffeen streets, with sections of Works, Burkitt and Coffeen streets closed as well.
Pedestrian access to storefronts will be maintained at all times throughout the length of the project, WYDOT Resident Engineer Jake Whisonant said, and construction work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. every day.
WYDOT will remove existing concrete pavement; install new concrete pavement; update existing Americans with Disabilities Act ramps and crossings that do not meet ADA guidelines; upgrade traffic signal infrastructure; and replace select sections of sidewalk, curb and gutter in need of repair, Whisonant said.
Meanwhile, the city will replace the existing cast iron waterline from 1970, replace the existing 14-inch vitrified clay pipe sewer main and address any needed repairs to the existing storm drain system, city Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said.
Scott Taylor, District 4 engineer with WYDOT, said he realized the project would cause some stress on those living and working on Main Street, but he said his team is doing its best to accelerate the process and minimize harmful impacts to businesses.
Business owners who attended the Wednesday meeting asked questions regarding parking, timing for utility shut-offs and deliveries from large trucks.
Taylor said the weekly meetings set to take place throughout the project will help keep business owners informed of when shut-offs will need to occur, alternative areas for parking and how best to direct shipments to the downtown area.
“We can’t account for everything,” Sheridan City Administrator Stu McRae said. “As we go down the road we’ll be as agile as possible as things come up. We’ll be good listeners and have actions to follow as we try to meet the majority of concerns.
“We’re very sensitive to the issues our businesses on Main Street will face,” he said.
Once the project begins, update meetings will be held weekly in the ERA Carroll Real Estate space. Additional public meetings are also expected to take place after a contractor is awarded the bid for the project.