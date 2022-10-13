SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation discussed final plans for its seven-sequence Main Street resurfacing and utility upgrade project Wednesday during a public meeting, allowing downtown business owners to ask questions and voice concerns.

Department officials said the project will go to bid later this year with construction beginning in April 2023. The project is expected to extend through two full construction seasons — from April through October in 2023 then restarting in the spring of 2024 and wrapping up in June of that year.

