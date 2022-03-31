SHERIDAN — The Division of State Parks and Trails recently approved a $500,000 grant request to fund renovations to Kendrick Park Pool.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant request was approved in early March, and is now being forwarded to the National Park Service for review and final approval, city engineer Hanns Mercer said.
Each year, the Land and Water Conservation Fund provides grants for projects that allow Wyoming organizations to enhance and enrich communities with recreation facilities they may otherwise be unable to afford or provide, said State Parks Deputy Director Dave Glenn.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, if approved, would be the first step to funding long-discussed upgrades to the pool, which are expected to cost between $3 and $5 million, Mercer said. City staff also applied for a $500,000 Wyoming Community Development Authority grant for the project, and plans to match grant dollars with city funds allocated from General Purpose Excise Tax, the Public Benefit Fund and the Capital Facilities Sales Tax.
The pool was built in 1937 by Evelyn and Edward Moore. However, after 85 years, the pool is starting to show its age, Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger said.
“I’m glad we’re doing it, because it desperately needs the attention,” Bridger said. “We did some minor upgrades roughly 20 years ago when we put the wading pool in, and we changed out the water slide 10 years ago, but as far as the main shell of the pool, it has been a very long time since that has received any attention.”
The current scope of the project includes the installation of a new pool, wading pool, bathhouse, lifeguard station and other facilities, Mercer said. The existing pool, waterslide, wading pool and cement deck will be removed and replaced.
The new pool will be 4,650 square feet with a maximum depth of 10 feet and a length of 95 feet. The new wading pool will be 1,800 square feet.
The current bathhouse will be renovated to create a facility compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and will include the installation of new lockers, benches and plumbing, Mercer said.
In the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update 2019 Community Survey, the pool was rated as one of the top priorities for recreation facilities investments, Bridger said. In responding to the survey, 71% of participating community members said restoring the pool would be a priority.
“It obviously has a tremendous value for the community,” Bridger said. “It is one of those summer outlets the kids just love to go to, and on any given day, the pool is just packed with people. It has been part of Sheridan for decades, and we want to keep it that way.”
Mercer said city funding for the pool project will be considered by city councilors during the budgeting process for the coming fiscal year. There is currently no timeline for construction on the project.