SHERIDAN — Civic Theatre Guild’s fourth play of its 67th season will be “Talking With,” by Jane Martin.
The show is a series of 11 monologues, each featuring a different woman who talks about her life. The play deals with the personal ordeals of each of the female characters.
Many of them are very touching, a few are even intensely emotional and some are quite comical. Each monologue has an underlying depth that gives a sensitive insight into each of the characters involved. The characters cover a wide spectrum of age, so actors from ages 16-80+ are welcome to attend auditions.
The theme of this season is revival, as the Guild comes back to the Carriage House in the wake of the pandemic.
This production honors the revival theme since it was first performed in 1986 as a fundraiser for the Save the WYO effort.
Two members of that original cast, Susie Clinch and Pat Tomsovic, have joined forces to direct this new production.
Auditions will be Jan. 28-29. The Saturday auditions are from 1-3 p.m. and the Sunday auditions will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Carriage House Theater, located at 419 Delphi Ave. Performance dates for the show are March 30, 31, April I, 2, 6, 7 and 8.
For a more detailed description of the characters, see the CTG website at sheridanctg.or/events. For more information call Susie Clinch at 307-752-8389.