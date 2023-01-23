Carriage House Theater stock
Buy Now

The Carriage House Theater.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Civic Theatre Guild’s fourth play of its 67th season will be “Talking With,” by Jane Martin.

The show is a series of 11 monologues, each featuring a different woman who talks about her life. The play deals with the personal ordeals of each of the female characters. 

Recommended for you