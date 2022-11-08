Carriage House Theater stock
Buy Now

The Carriage House Theater.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild officially kicks off its new 2022-2023 Revival Season with the comedy, “Beer for Breakfast,” a play by Sean Grennan and directed by Sharon Bedard.

Audiences can join them at the Carriage House Theater with local cast composed of Robbie Wells, Valeri Hovland, Rick Miller and Jordan Davis Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Tags

Recommended for you