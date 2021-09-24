SHERIDAN — The Civic Theatre Guild will present "Me, Myself and I" next weekend at the Carriage House Theater.
Shows are set for Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, with all three shows beginning at 7 p.m.
"Me, Myself and I" is a comedy featuring a look at the wisdom offered by the youngest generations. Leigh Selting and Alyson Hagy compiled answers from young people as they answer some of life's bigger question, such as, "What keeps the world from falling in?"
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, military members and students. Tickets may be purchased through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.