SHERIDAN — The Civic Theatre Guild will present "The Underpants" in multiple performances at the Carriage House Theater June 3-11.
The play, written by Steve Martin and directed by Dan Cole, tells the story of Louise and Theo Maske, who have their conservative existence shattered when Louise's bloomers fall down in public. Though Louise pulls them up quickly, Theo thinks the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. The momentary display does not result in scandal, but does attract two infatuated men, leading to high speed comedic entertainment.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military members and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.
Shows are set for June 3-4 at 7 p.m. and June 5 at 2 p.m. Additional productions will also take place June 9-11 at 7 p.m.