SHERIDAN — Sheridan's Cloud Peak Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol donated dozens of Air Force BDU shirts and pants, as well as several jackets, to a local charity group March 20.
Clothing was donated to members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe who were in need of items. The uniforms had gone out of regulation for Civil Air Patrol wear and would have otherwise been designated for disposal had they not been donated.
As a Total Force partner and auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Civil Air Patrol functions nationwide to search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe, according to Maj. Gwen Webster with the Cloud Peak Composite Squadron.