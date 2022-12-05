SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a Claire Yorks book discussion Dec. 6. Books will be available at the circulation desk one month prior to each discussion.
Participants in Sheridan will gather at noon Dec. 6 at the Inner Circle at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library to discuss the book “Riding the White Horse Home" by Teresa Jordan. Katie Curtiss will host the discussion.
The next session will be held at the Tongue River Branch Library in Ranchester from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Norleen Healy will lead a discussion on the book "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian" by Sherman Alexi.
Participants can attend any or all sessions. There is no charge for these programs and new participants are welcome.
The Claire Yorks Reading and Discussion series is funded by an endowment established at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Claire Yorks was born in Sheridan to Leroy and Mildred Calkins. She graduated from high school in Sheridan and moved to Seattle to work in the aircraft industry in World War II.
There she met and married her husband Samuel Yorks. She finished college and became a social worker in Portland.
When she retired in 1982, the Yorks moved to Sheridan where they were involved community volunteers. Sam Yorks was the first moderator of adult reading and discussion groups at the library in Sheridan.