SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and the branch locations in Ranchester and Story will continue the fall series of Claire Yorks book discussions in February. Books will be available at the circulation desk one month prior to each discussion.
Participants in Sheridan will gather at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Inner Circle of the library to discuss the book “The Professor’s House” by Willa Cather.
The event in Ranchester will take place Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m. and feature “Let the Great World Spin” by Colum McCann and the Story discussion will take place Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m. and focus on “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
Participants can attend any or all sessions. There is no charge for these programs and new participants are welcome.
The Claire Yorks Reading and Discussion series is funded by an endowment established at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Claire Yorks was born in Sheridan to Leroy and Mildred Calkins. She graduated from high school in Sheridan and moved to Seattle to work in the aircraft industry in World War II.
There she met and married her husband Samuel Yorks. She finished college and became a social worker in Portland.
When she retired in 1982, the Yorks moved to Sheridan where they were involved community volunteers. Sam Yorks was the first moderator of adult reading and discussion groups at the library in Sheridan.