SHERIDAN — There are 4,590 trees in the city of Sheridan, and City Arborist Clark Van Hoosier serves as the voice for all of them.
Van Hoosier is one of just two arborists in the city of Sheridan. He is the one who prunes the trees. He manages the Kendrick Arboretum. And when the non-native invasive Japanese beetle was found in Sheridan County last year, he took the lead on that too.
In other words, the city’s trees couldn’t have asked for a better or more hard-working advocate, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said.
“(Clark) hit the ground running in the summer of 2018 and has never looked back,” McRae said.
Van Hoosier is a 33-year-old Story native who earned a dual degree in rangeland ecology and environment and natural resource management from the University of Wyoming. After graduating, he spent four years as an urban forestry consultant with Tiger Tree Inc. of Laramie.
When the arborist position was created in 2018, Van Hoosier was eager to come home.
“I’m really grateful to be here in my hometown,” Van Hoosier said. “After moving away for a little bit, you really appreciate what Sheridan is, and you want to give back to it.”
Among other projects, Van Hoosier helped cultivate a database of all of the city’s trees, which helps the city ensure the safety and vitality of its community forest. He also led extensive pruning projects in the historic downtown area, North Main Street and the Kendrick Golf Course.
“I love pruning trees, because there is this really cool dynamic between the science of what the tree needs and there’s some art in it too,” Van Hoosier said.
Starting last year, Van Hoosier took the lead on the city’s battle against the Japanese beetle, which has the potential to damage a wide variety of trees, shrubs and turf grasses throughout the city. Van Hoosier said the forestry department was actively trapping and monitoring the beetle situation.
“Eradicating an insect like the Japanese beetle once it shows up in your town is not a likely scenario,” Van Hoosier said. “But we caught it early, which gives us time to educate the public about the proper practices and how we can live with the beetle while also mitigating risk to our trees and plant life.”
Van Hoosier is also actively trapping and monitoring for the emerald ash borer. While the insect has not arrived in Sheridan yet, it could potentially be a major threat, Van Hoosier said.
“Twenty percent of our trees in the city are ash, so that means we could potentially be losing one in five trees and that doesn’t include anything on private lands,” Van Hoosier said. “So we’re making decisions about what trees are worth saving when the time comes and planting new trees to prepare for those we’re going to lose.”
Van Hoosier said he considers his work an important duty and has some important community history to protect. Twenty of the state’s 60 Champion Trees — the largest trees of each species — can be found within or just outside city limits.
“There are a lot of cool old trees we’re working to preserve, and I’m glad I get to do it,” Van Hoosier said. “I’m a nerd for trees, and that makes it really easy to come into work and love what I’m doing.”