SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will soon be filled with the romantic and swinging sounds of the 1940s when "The All Hands on Deck! Show" takes the stage March 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The show is an homage to the days of Bob Hope and an award-winning authentic American 1942 roadshow and radio broadcast reproduction featuring the songs, dances, laughs and favorite radio commercials that America has loved for 70 years.
The show features the rich sounds of the LIVE 9-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Band Orchestra. It also features classic commercials, tight harmonies, impromptu skits, Broadway-style tap dancing and 42 of the greatest American songs ever written, as well as a full-circle patriotic salute celebrating the American way of life.
Tickets for the show cost $32 for adults and $22 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.