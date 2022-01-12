SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center continues its Classic Western Film Series Sunday.
Each film features a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia.
Started in 2010 by board member Gene Sturlin, every film is introduced by Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.
The remaining lineup this year includes:
• Jan. 16 — "The Westerner" with guest host Aaron Linden
• Jan. 23 — "My Darling Clementine" with guest host John Tucker
• Jan. 30 — "The Great Locomotive Chase" with guest host Tommy B.
All films are at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $7 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, by phone at 307-672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.