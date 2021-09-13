CLEARMONT — The Clear Creek Recreation District board has at least partially filled the void created by the resignation of its former manager, Sarah Walker, by creating a new part-time position.
After a brief executive session, board members voted unanimously at its regular monthly meeting Sept. 8 to hire Amy Rowe as a part-time administrative assistant for the recreation district, following the recommendation of Stefhanie Buhr, rec board chair.
Buhr said the new position will be responsible for basic office duties and processing bills, as well as assisting planning for the district’s budget, bills budget and meeting agendas. Salary for the position was set at $350 a month.
“We are starting with minimal office duties and going to see if we can build from there. (That) depends on funding and what we can bring in,” Buhr said. “I’ll still be doing most of the (managerial) oversight.”
The recreation district, which operates out of the former school across from Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School in Clearmont, has been without a full-time manager since July 21, when Walker informed recreation district officials of her immediate resignation.
At the time, recreation board members decided against posting the manager’s position, which included a salary of $1,200 per month, as a way to reduce operational costs.
The CCRD is primarily funded through a 1-mill levy through Sheridan County School District 3. The recreation district also receives $20,000 annually for rent and is reimbursed for up to 50% on any repairs to the facility by the local school district.
Revenue from the levy, however, decreased from more than $40,000 annually to less than $20,000 for 2020-21, due to a decline in property values and energy development in the area.
Also, potential cuts at the state level next year could force SCSD3 to end its lease agreement with the rec district for use of the gym there, as well as for storage space at the former elementary school building located across the street from the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School.
The hiring of the part-time assistant was seen as a step forward by board members, as the recreation district was forced to close for several days recently due to being short-handed with other employees out sick.
“This is excellent,” said Misty Moore, CCRD board member and vice chair of the SCSD3 Board of Trustees. “I can’t tell you how much this has been weighing on me.”
While functioning without a day-to-day manager, Moore also praised Buhr for her efforts to get programs, including peewee volleyball and basketball, up and running.
“Great job,” Moore said.