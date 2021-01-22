CLEARMONT — Clearmont Town Council accepted a bid from Maguire Iron Inc. for repairs to the town’s water tank Jan. 18.
The Bozeman, Montana-based company bid $280,000 for the project and was one of two companies that bid the project, according to Clearmont Mayor Greg Rohrer.
The project, which is expected to start this spring, will involve replacing the tank liner, which has been damaged by humidity over the years, Rohrer said.
“They’re going to have to sandblast it out and recoat it so we can keep the water safe and the tank stable,” Rohrer said. “It’s just one of those projects that comes with time, and there’s a lot of work involved in it. But hopefully, when the work is done, that tank will be good to go for another 20 years or so.”