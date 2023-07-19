CLEARMONT — The town of Clearmont’s budget is rising this year, largely due to an upcoming project this year.
Much of the rise is due to the town’s receipt of American Rescue Plan Act funds, though Mayor Chris Schock said rising fuel and electricity costs are noticed by the town as well.
Clearmont received $670,879 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace water lines in the town.
“When things get old, they start falling apart,” Mayor Chris Schock said.
Some water lines in Clearmont are made of ductile iron and are about 40 years old. According to ISCO, ductile iron water lines can begin to corrode as they age, which impacts water quality for homes and buildings serviced by the pipes. Schock said this project will go out for bid in October and will require a 15% match from the town.
Clearmont’s budget also includes funds that will help extend the life of its sewer pond by preventing the growth of plants that would otherwise decrease the capacity of the pond.
“There’s this little thing called duckweed that basically loves sewer ponds and it slowly overgrows, so the capacity of the sewer pond is quickly lessened. So, what this will do is it’ll have a fan system so it’ll constantly be keeping the water turbulent,” Councilor Jennifer Betz said.
Keeping the water turbulent will prevent the duckweed from prospering in the sewer pond and will allow for longer term use by the town. The system is expected to cost up to $15,000; Schock said the town purchased a chemical to kill the duckweed, which cost $3,000 for two-and-a-half gallons of the treatment.
“There’s a lot of upfront costs, but we’re hoping that it’s just maintenance at that point,” Betz said.
Clearmont Town Council approved the sewer pond project during its meeting Monday.
Council also approved the budget unanimously, which includes $1,120,240.40 of spending by the town.
During Monday’s council meeting, Schock shared with councilors that Councilor Ronnie Poppenga had resigned for reasons related to his health. Schock said the town will advertise the vacancy and review any applications it receives during an executive session during the next council meeting Aug. 21.
Clearmont is also set to hire a town marshal who will enforce town ordinances and codes, the public meeting related to the hire will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Schock declined to share the person’s name but said they have a background in law enforcement and retired from the U.S. Army.
• Sheridan County Public Health staff have started traveling to Clearmont on the third Tuesday of each month to make free wellness checks available to residents. July was the second month and the next visit will be Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.