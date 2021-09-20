CLEARMONT — Volunteers with the Clearmont Community Center Foundation have organized a dinner and auction for Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
The event will include a $10 per plate rib dinner as well as the auction featuring donations from local businesses.
In addition, a raffle will feature pottery from Windrose Pottery, a one-night stay at South Fork Lodge and a $200 gift certificate from Big Horn Meats. Raffle tickets cost one for $10 or five for $40.
Money raised from the event and raffle supports the upkeep of the building, which houses the public library, and the community’s outdoor education program.