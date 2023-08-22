CLEARMONT — Clearmont residents cited costs and the prevalence of firearms in the community in their opposition to hiring a town marshal.
Clearmont resident Mike Guyer was certified as a law enforcement officer in Wyoming and Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock had hoped to appoint him as the town’s marshal.
Guyer spent more than 40 total years in law enforcement and the Army, including as a Virginia state trooper. Guyer said he recently earned a one-year certification to serve as a law enforcement officer in Wyoming.
About seven Clearmont residents attended the public meeting to discuss Guyer’s potential appointment as town marshal. Those opposed to the hiring cited associated costs and the number of residents with firearms.
“(In Clearmont) 95% of us all have firearms, either within reach or accessible off school grounds, public places (or) federal buildings,” Ryan Odaniels said. “There’s always going to be someone to take down or neutralize any threats… by law.”
Those speaking in favor of the appointment said they would appreciate the proximity of a law enforcement officer to handle conflicts or emergencies in Clearmont. Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the sheriff’s office responded to 13 service requests from Clearmont in 2022 and 18 service requests in 2021. Dominguez also said there were 98 patrols in Clearmont in 2022.
Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Chase Christensen said the benefits of having a town marshal would go beyond additional security and safety in town.
“There are multiple benefits beyond providing a secure environment that a law enforcement officer can provide in a school environment,” he said. “...At the school, I see the main benefit of having somebody that could be in our school a little more often than the sheriff’s (office) is.”
Christensen added having an officer around the school more often would help students have positive experiences with a law enforcement officer before they have a negative experience.
Clearmont councilors failed to make a motion to appoint Guyer as town marshal. Schock told The Sheridan Press after the meeting he was disappointed by the lack of a motion.
In other Clearmont Town Council news:
• Kaelan Haring was unanimously appointed to the vacant council seat. Haring will serve until May 2024.