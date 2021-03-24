CLEARMONT — Town of Clearmont officials are considering canceling its annual Clearmont Days celebration following the departure of the event’s longtime organizer.
“Our organizer moved, and we haven’t been able to find somebody to volunteer and fill her place,” Mayor Greg Rohrer said. “So we’re wondering if we should just shoot for next year. Maybe it’s something we do every other year since it’s a small community.”
The town held Clearmont Days in 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the event occurred sporadically in prior decades. The 2019 event, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the town’s incorporation, drew nearly 150 people.
The 2020 event included a soap box derby, live music, a horseshoe tournament, duck races and a street dance.
Rohrer said he would love for Clearmont Days to be an annual event, but it would require some community buy-in.
“I wouldn’t mind doing it every year,” Rohrer said. “I think it’s a great thing to offer for our community, but if we can’t get people involved and people aren’t really into helping with it, it just makes more sense to offer it every other year or maybe not do it at all. I like the idea of bringing the community together, but I need people’s help to do that.”
For those interested in helping organize the Clearmont Days event, email Rohrer at greg@townofclearmont.com.