CLEARMONT — The town of Clearmont has backed out of the Sheridan Justice Commission.
The justice commission — formerly known as the Sheridan Juvenile Justice Commission — was established in 1995 to develop juvenile justice programs for the youth of the area.
The purpose of the justice commission is to plan and fund programs and services designed to meet the needs of adults and juveniles involved in the criminal justice system including probation supervision, compliance monitoring and adult and juvenile court-supervised treatment programs. The board works with the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office and the district, circuit and municipal courts of Sheridan County.
In the past, the joint powers board has been comprised of community members from Sheridan, Sheridan County, Ranchester, Dayton and Clearmont.
Mayor Greg Rohrer said Clearmont decided to pull out due to difficulty appointing a board member.
“The hard part was just finding someone to represent us on the board,” Rohrer said. “The person who previously represented Clearmont on that board was a local pastor who has since moved out of town. So the big deal was finding someone who wanted to replace him. With the distance we have to travel to the meetings in Sheridan, we have not had a lot of success doing that.”
Rohrer said Clearmont has not utilized the justice commission’s services in the past, and no Clearmont youth have benefitted from the board’s programs.
With Clearmont backing out of the joint powers board, the remaining entities need to approve amended agreements for the justice commission. The amended agreement was considered by both the Dayton and Ranchester town councils earlier this week.
The amendment removes the Clearmont seat from the board and replaces it with an at-large seat, according to Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark. Otherwise, the agreement is unchanged from previous iterations.
Ranchester Town Council unanimously approved the amended agreement during its Feb. 16 meeting. Dayton Town Council decided to table the discussion after Councilor Cliff Reed questioned whether involvement in the joint powers board was worth the $1,500 yearly investment for the town.
“For me personally, it seems redundant to what we already have in the county,” Reed said.
Dayton Councilor Chris Bernard, a previous member of the justice commission, spoke favorably of the work done by the board. He recommended tabling the vote until the justice commission could update the town council on their work.
“What they do, I think, you maybe don’t understand — how they help some of these kids out,” Bernard said. “I agree with Cliff — let’s have them come out and maybe do a presentation.”
In other Clearmont Town Council news:
The council approved a $3,015 bid from Chesbro Electric to replace the lighting system in the town shop. The work should occur within the next few weeks, Rohrer said.