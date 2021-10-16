CLEARMONT — The headquarters of the Clearmont Historical Group is, much like the 142-resident town of Clearmont itself, small but full of history.
Inside the walls are stories of the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad that chose Clearmont as the site of its newest station in 1892; stories of the African-American “buffalo soldiers” stationed there during the Johnson County Cattle War; and stories of the generations of families who have called the small town their home.
That history is the town’s past, but the Clearmont Historical Group is also hoping it will be part of the small town’s future.
“Clearmont’s kind of struggling, and there aren’t a lot of businesses there anymore,” historical group president Bruce Yates said. “What we do have is our history, and we want to share it with as many people as we can.”
Over the next five years, the historical group has an ambitious plan to connect visitors to Clearmont with the town’s history. Some of these projects — a veteran’s memorial completed last year and a “patriot rock” featuring a mural celebrating the buffalo soldiers — have already been completed. Other projects, including a restoration of the historical center and the creation of walking paths through the town, are still searching for funding, according to historical group member Robert Prusak.
“The group is entering a new stage by developing ways of helping this struggling community survive…” the historical group wrote in a recent “project description” outlining their plans through 2024. “Our long-range plan is to tap the economics of the tourist industry by creating stopping points-of-interest and walking paths for local citizens and travelers.”
The historical group has a long history in Clearmont dating back to 1985 when it was known as the Clearmont Heritage Group, according to Prusak. That group published a nearly 900-page history of the area in 1992 before disbanding.
A reorganized and revitalized Clearmont Historical Group returned in 2014. Since then, they have continued to document the area’s history in a series of shorter books. The historical center is also home to numerous items tied to the history of the area and the families who live there.
“The historical center is a place for the people of Clearmont to put their family histories,” Yates said. “A lot of people don’t think their families are that interesting, but even the simplest of things are of interest because they’re a reminder of our past.”
The historical center itself is old and needs infrastructure updates, including a new heating system, Prusak said. The building is also not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which limits its accessibility to some prospective visitors.
The organization is also in need of equipment capable of digitally preserving the history inside the building including computers, printers, a laminator and video equipment, Prusak said.
Other projects in the works over the next five years include developing a pathway from the historical center to the town’s historic jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, and Branding Iron Park. The group is also developing plans for a pathway system throughout the entire town, forming a signage plan and developing a marketing plan to help establish Clearmont as a destination for visitors.
A longer-scale project for the organization — extending through 2030 — is the development of a memorial honoring the area’s first responders, Prusak said.
Prusak said all of these projects are dependent on the historical group’s ability to secure funding for them. He said the organization is currently looking to raise around $20,000 to work on the historical center remodels, along with the signage and trail system planning.
As a fundraiser, the historical group sells old Clearmont Railroad Depot platform bricks to display names of military veterans in front of the veterans’ memorial. The group is also pursuing partnerships with organizations like the Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission, which could help bring the projects to fruition.
“We are such a tiny town that we do not have a lot of funding available to us,” Prusak said. “We are always looking for donations to help us out.”
In the meantime, the organization will continue telling the community’s stories any way they can, Prusak and Yates said.
“Our primary goal is, and always has been, the history part — getting it preserved and sharing it with as many people as we can,” Yates said.