CLEARMONT — Clearmont K-12 School released its second semester honor rolls for grades seven through 12.
Earning a spot on the honor roll, which includes students earning between a 3.0 and 3.49 GPA are:
• Seventh grade: Jonah Ambler and Khloe Odegard
• Eighth grade: Tessa Legerski
• Ninth grade: Skye Malli and Chloe Mauck
• 11th grade: Willow Harriet
• 12th grade: Kadynce French
Board of Trustees honor roll, which includes students earning between a 3.5 and 4.0 GPA, are:
• Seventh grade: Isaac Andreen, Addyson Miller, Rylee Olsen and Brindle Vineyard
• Ninth grade: Bronc Vineyard
• 10th grade: Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard
• 11th grade: Kamryn Michelena
• 12th grade: Shelby Fennema and Vito Nimick