CLEARMONT — A long-delayed project is coming to fruition in Clearmont.
Nearly two years after the town first bid the project, Subsurface, Inc. of Moorhead, Michigan, will line 293 feet of sewer pipe in Clearmont Thursday. While the project may not seem like much, Mayor Greg Rohrer said he was relieved the pipe was being repaired.
“It’s something of a relief because the pipes have definitely deteriorated a lot just in the last two years,” Rohrer said. “We’ve been out to bid for quite some time, but we’ve had several contractors cancel on us because they didn’t have enough work in the area. This project should have been done two years ago, but I’m glad that we’re finally moving forward on it.”
“The lining process is not difficult, but it can be expensive to get all the equipment up to the site and in place,” said Andy Patceg, civil engineer with Engineering Associates of Sheridan, who is overseeing the project. “Contractors will often decline the job if there isn’t sufficient work in the area, which can delay work on small but important projects like this one.”
Rohrer said the sewer work was necessary as the town’s pipes age and deteriorate. The only other option, Rohrer said, would be to replace the pipes entirely, which would be a tall order since they cross under the town’s railroad tracks.
“Sewer pipes, like anything, are susceptible to corrosion over time,” Patceg said. “This is a way to fix the deterioration by relining it with a more durable inner lining.”
The process involves inflating a sleeve of UV Cured-in-Place-Pipe — or CIPP — into place to create an extremely durable “pipe-within-a-pipe,” Patceg said.
“I haven’t seen official documentation of how long it lasts, but I’ve heard at least 75 years, which will be great for the town,” Patceg said. “I’ve seen video of the existing pipes, and the joints are definitely in need of new lining.”
The project should take anywhere from four hours to two days to complete, according to Patceg.
“If it stretches to two days, it means we’ve run into issues,” Patceg said. “The entire job can be done in as little as four to six hours if it all goes smoothly.”
Rohrer said the town allocated $32,000 for the sewer liner project.
With the sewer project finally taking off, the town council is already preparing for its next capital improvements project, Rohrer said. The town hopes to open bids for work on the town’s water tower, with work starting in spring.
“We had our tank cleaned and inspected this last summer, and we found that we were starting to peel the liner,” Rohrer said. “The major cause is humidity. We have a big tank, and we don’t fill it up all the way, which can lead to some humidity, especially in the summer season. And over time, that humidity takes its toll on the tank. We are hoping to go out to bid on that this month and hopefully get that project going by spring.”