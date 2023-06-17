CLEARMONT — Amid an ongoing vandalism investigation, the town of Clearmont is looking to hire a town marshal. Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock said as society changes with the times, it would benefit the community of Clearmont to have a closer law enforcement presence in the event that something might happen.
The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the town of Clearmont June 11 indicating a stop sign, a fire hydrant and several other road signs were vandalized with spray paint, according to Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez. Dominguez said the case is currently under investigation by SCSO and anyone with information is encouraged to call 307-672-3455.
“This hasn’t happened before in that area and this doesn’t appear to be a crime that’s been going on throughout the county,” Dominguez said. “It appears to be an isolated incident.”
The reported vandalism involved profane words painted on road signs near a playground, according to Schock — unable to wash the paint off, town maintenance had to cover up the vandalism with their own paint.
“[Vandalism] costs money, we have to replace the signs. The fire hydrant has already been repainted, but who’s to say that they’re not going to get spray painted again?” Schock said. “This is the first time it’s happened since I’ve been mayor… It just tells me that society’s changing.”
While SCSO continues to investigate the incident, the town of Clearmont is gearing up to hire a town marshal. Schock said the top candidate is Mike Guyer, a retired Virginia state officer, SWAT team member and Army veteran who’s been certified as a police officer in the state of Wyoming.
“He would be good in the community because he’s talked about security for the school too,” Schock said. “We’ve talked to the sheriff’s office and if something happened at the school here and they’re clear across the county driving 105 miles an hour all the way, they’d be here in 45 minutes. A lot can happen in 45 minutes, so Mike could be around here and available.”
Schock will be discussing the hiring of Guyer as town marshal at a Clearmont Town Council meeting Monday. The council will meet at 6 p.m. at Clearmont Town Hall.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.