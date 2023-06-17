image
File photo

CLEARMONT — Amid an ongoing vandalism investigation, the town of Clearmont is looking to hire a town marshal. Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock said as society changes with the times, it would benefit the community of Clearmont to have a closer law enforcement presence in the event that something might happen.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the town of Clearmont June 11 indicating a stop sign, a fire hydrant and several other road signs were vandalized with spray paint, according to Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez. Dominguez said the case is currently under investigation by SCSO and anyone with information is encouraged to call 307-672-3455.

