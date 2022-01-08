Academics for All is pleased to present this week’s Summit Award winner, Isabel Cleland. This 4.0 scholar-athlete demonstrates daily her true dedication to all she pursues.
Her senior class load indicates the direction she has chosen to direct her future studies. Dual enrollment in Sheridan College classes including criminology and criminal law have served her well as she completes her semester-long internship with Judge John Fenn in 4th Judicial District Court. Cleland’s internship has allowed her a variety of experiences that culminated in observing her first jury trial.
“She has been great to have in Chambers,” Fenn said of Cleland. “She is a pleasure to have as an intern, and I give her the highest marks with respect to her interaction with me and my staff.”
Competitive swimming began at age 10 for Cleland.
“She’s willing to serve her teammates by doing some of the unglamorous tasks, leading by example,” SHS swim coach Brent Moore said. “Isabel has a way to make the most difficult practice enjoyable. She has a real heart for others. She works not only to improve herself, but in doing so makes her team and classmates better.”
When asked about her leadership, Cleland explained how during COVID-19, she worked with the girls to put aside their different beliefs and to work as a team. She believes that girls will look up to an upperclassman and what they have to offer. Cleland also talks about scouting younger swimmers and encouraging them to continue their involvement in the swimming program, especially in high school.
Family is extremely important to Cleland.
“The two main people I look up to are my parents because they are so passionate about what they do every day,” Cleland said. “They always have pushed me to be my best self and for that I will be forever grateful.”
From her dad, she learned how to get things done, and from her mom, she learned how to be adaptable, both qualities she knows will serve her well in the future.
Cleland claims she grew up in a wrestling room where her dad has coached, and she learned to keep stats at a young age. Currently, Cleland serves as manager to the SHS wrestling team, a job she thoroughly enjoys. Not only does she spend time with her dad, but she feels she contributes to the overall success of the team by organizing equipment, videoing matches and being the “keeper of information.”
Cleland has made the most of her high school years by participating in All-State and All-Northwest orchestra, National Honor Society weekly volunteering at Highland Park Elementary, and serving as a Big Sister once a week through Big Brother Big Sisters.
Cleland has formed many positive relationships with teachers at SHS. Cleland nominated Claire Gerber, SHS English teacher, as her outstanding educator.
“She is always willing to help out on her own time even if it isn’t class related,” Cleland said.
Gerber also complimented Cleland.
“I have had the honor to have Isabel in class at both the beginning and end of her high school career and witness her grow in confidence and skill,” Gerber said. “She is truly the paragon of dedication and kindness. Her quiet leadership is a model to her peers, and her hard work in all aspects of her life will take her to amazing places.”
College plans include attendance at the University of Wyoming where Cleland has received a Cowboy Commitment scholarship and acceptance into the honors college. The following words of wisdom from this week’s Summit Award winner sum up her belief about how to people should conduct themselves in life, “People aren’t going to remember the achievements I’ve made but they will hopefully remember how I was always there for them.”