SHERIDAN — The candidates running for clerk of 4th Judicial District Court in the primary election Aug. 16 — incumbent Rene Botten and challenger Rachel Borgialli — debated the proper qualifications and management best suited to the clerk’s office during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum Monday.
The clerk is responsible for managing court filings for all cases passing through 4th Judicial District Court, including civil cases, probate, child support, juvenile proceedings and felony criminal matters. The office is also responsible, Botten noted, for collecting and disbursing large sums of money — more than $1 million annually — such as child support payments, criminal fines and other fees.
While Botten argued her experience as an attorney offered her superior knowledge of running the clerk’s office, Borgialli asserted her work as a paralegal better suited the position.
Botten said her experience as an attorney is invaluable in running the clerk’s office. According to the Wyoming State Bar’s attorney search function, Botten has been a licensed attorney in Wyoming since 1992. Botten said she is the only clerk of district court in Wyoming who is also a licensed attorney, and that expertise helps her support her clients and ensure consistency with the law in the clerk’s office.
Meanwhile, Borgialli framed Botten’s legal experience as a disadvantage, stating instead that her qualifications as a paralegal are preferable.
“My opponent cannot take off her attorney hat,” Borgialli said.
As a paralegal, Borgialli said she completes tasks required of the clerk of district court, including organizing correspondence, assisting attorneys and filing documents in addition to keeping track of payments.
Botten and Borgialli also contested the best way to organize the clerk of district court’s office.
Botten said her office is organized into discrete sections, in which particular deputy clerks are responsible for particular types of legal filings while Botten herself has worked every position in the office. As clerk, Borgialli said she would change this system, cross-training all deputy clerks to be able to manage any type of filling.
Borgialli alleged mismanagement, micromanaging and high levels of turnover in the clerk’s office but did not provide specifics about the claim. Botten acknowledged turnover in the office, stating it was part of a larger pattern of resignation and staffing challenges occurring throughout Sheridan County.
Rather, Botten said her experience managing the clerk of district court’s office for the past three years will maintain continuity in the changing office. For example, Botten said she is the only member of her office currently familiar with the new juror summoning system — first put to use in a Monday jury trial — and the office is currently preparing to move to a new case management and documentation system, both of which require consistency in leadership.
“Stability and current knowledge of the Sheridan County clerk of district court’s office is going to be key,” Botten said.
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce candidate forums will continue, offering officials seeking statewide office during this year’s election an opportunity to address voters Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.