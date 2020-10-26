SHERIDAN — With Election Day about one week away, staff within the Sheridan County Election’s Office have continued to see their workload increase.
According to Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schuck Thompson, the number of registered voters has continued to climb since the primary election.
As of the morning of Oct. 23, she said, the office had 15,215 registered voters. For August's primary, there were 13,677 voters registered.
Absentee ballot requests have also seemingly increased compared to 2016, the last presidential election year. In 2016, 4,007 absentee ballots were returned to the Elections Office. For this year, as of the morning of Oct. 23, more than 6,500 had been requested and processed.
“We are busy,” Schunk Thompson said. “On the first day of early voting on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, we had 171 voters early vote here at the absentee polling place in the courthouse.”
As of the evening of Oct. 21, 432 people in total had voted early.
Despite the increased traffic leading up to Election Day, though, Schunk Thompson said she and her staff are ready Nov. 3.
This year’s staff includes 90 election judges, 24 cleaning staff and 18 counting board members. In 2016, there were 124 election judges and 15 counting board members.
Officials will begin processing absentee ballots the morning of Election Day. As results from each polling location come into the courthouse, Schunk Thompson said they will be posted to the Sheridan County website. Then, absentee ballots will be added into the total at the end, after other precincts have been loaded, updating votes to each precinct’s total.
All 18 polling places will open Nov. 3 for locals to cast their ballots.
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said last week the state as a whole has prepared for Election Day and is encouraging Wyoming residents to vote. He added that election officials are equipped with personal protective equipment, sanitization procedures and appropriate signage.
Buchanan added that absentee ballot requests have been law in Wyoming for decades, and provided an appropriate option for those concerned about voting in person due to COVID-19.
According to the Sheridan County Election Office, those who have not yet registered to vote may do so at the appropriate polling place on Election Day.
Absentee ballots are still available, and will continue through Nov. 2. Absentee ballots must be turned in to the Election Office by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
Buchanan said he does not anticipate any problems with Wyoming’s process for the general election, and praised polling place workers for their commitment.