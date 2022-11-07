10-20-20 sheridan college stock 1web.jpg

The grass area in front of Sheridan College has a light dusting of snow Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Jed Meunier, a research scientist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will give a lecture titled “Fire, Climate Change & Forest Resilience in Sub-boreal Forests,” Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The lecture will be held in person in the Mars Ag Center, room 201. Meunier’s lecture is part of Sheridan College’s 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture series. This event is free and open to the public.

