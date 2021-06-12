SHERIDAN — Local residents and businesses are once again balancing the economic boost increased tourism brings to the Bighorn Mountains with what some see as a lack of infrastructure to support those visitors this summer.
“Visitor numbers are definitely staying on course with last year, as far as being plenty busy,” Powder River District Ranger Traci Weaver said of the western slope of the Bighorn Mountains.
For the third summer in a row, the Bighorn National Forest has hired two seasonal climbing rangers, primarily for educational purposes, and to collect data for the agency’s climbing management plan. Over the last several years, the Forest Service developed its Tensleep Canyon climbing management plan as a response to increased visitor pressure in the canyon, and the discovery of new route development in the canyon.
“We still are not allowing route development, and we are working with climbers and the general public on that,” Weaver said.
The Tensleep Canyon climbing management plan is somewhat of a first, in that the Forest Service does not have any national-level policy that manages climbing, according to the Access Fund. Even in the Bighorn Mountains, the Forest Service is already looking at other popular climbing spots and how to manage them.
“We are also looking at climbing in other areas, like Crazy Woman Canyon and Piney Creek and the Tongue Canyon,” Weaver said. “There is a lot of good climbing on the forest, and in the wilderness, so the (seasonal rangers) are monitoring that as well.”
The Tensleep Canyon proposal includes improvements in parking and highway safety, establishment of system trails, staging area stabilization, management of dispersed camping, management of human and pet waste, protection of riparian and cliff dwelling habitats, protection of geological features and management of special use permits.
Leanne Baker with Washakie County Economic Development said that the money climbers bring to the area matter.
“Tourism dollars are truly important to the great state of Wyoming. We all understand that. And we do want to share the beauty of our state with others from out of state, but it is also very important to the local crowd to enjoy it in the same vicinity,” Baker said.
Town of Tensleep Mayor Ernie Beckley said there is no question climbers bring money to the area.
“They spend quite a bit of money in our local businesses. The brewery benefits, but so do the restaurants we have downtown. Dirty Sally’s gets a lot of business from climbers,” Beckley said, adding that Tensleep also only has one gas station where many visitors stop.
“There is no question that visitors bring extra money into town. I don’t know of any business downtown that was open in 2020 that didn’t do at least as good, if not better, than they did the previous year,” he said.
Tensleep businesses have “really stepped up” to accommodate visitors, Baker said. But there are limitations to what a town with a population of 206 can provide.
“It would be great if we had more hotel/motel rooms,” Beckley said, adding that there is only one motel in town. “How much of that would truly affect the climbers, I don’t know, because that group as a whole tends to camp more than they do rent rooms. But everything that we have is pretty much full all the time.”
It is still early in the season to say what is going to happen this summer, Baker said. But Beckley noticed large RVs pulling into town a month or so earlier than usual, as early as April.
“I pretty much expect this year to be as big as last year,” Beckley said.
And the canyon is, afterall, a canyon, Baker said.
“We’re anticipating that many visitors or more, and with that huge impact, the canyon is a canyon,” she said “It’s gorgeous, but it is a two-lane highway with limited parking. The Town of Tensleep struggles with limited public restroom facilities and limited waste dumping stations. There just isn’t the public infrastructure to deal with the additional guests. They do as good as they can, but they even had someone utilize the splash pad to take their morning shower.”
Most of the visitors are respectful, Beckley said.
“She was not joking, (the splash pad) thing has occurred,” he said. “Those kinds of things are always a challenge, but I think overall the climbers are good for the area, and most of them behave very well.”
Some visitors, whether they are in the area just to camp or climb, are not as diligent about taking care of their own garbage as locals would like, and the Tensleep drop-off is pay-by-the-pound and only open three days a week, he said.
“Some people don’t think they should have to pay for that, so they just dump it or put it in private citizens’ dumpsters, and that creates a burden,” Beckley said.
A new private campground has opened on the mountain, and the Ten Sleep Brewing Company now offers campsites but without water or sewer on site.
“They’re meeting a need there,” Beckley said. “But last year on the mountain, aside from the climbers, there were just more campers than probably they have ever had at one time up there. Between that, and having more climbers, it created quite a burden on the forest. There are just not enough places, rest areas, not enough bathrooms and showers.”
Weaver said the Forest Service has discussed dispersed recreation on the forest, but anything happening outside the Forest is outside its jurisdiction.
“We did get a lot of comments both for maintaining the level of activity, but a lot more on just managing it better,” Weaver said of a public comment period that was open this spring. Responses to each comment are available on the Forest Service website.
“So that is what we are trying to do, with input from folks in the area,” Weaver said. “We are looking at options in the canyon for more dispersed recreation on the forest, but as far as a shower house or something like that, that’s not anything we are looking at, with funding and such.”