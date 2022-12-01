SHERIDAN — Andrew Johnson, Bighorn National Forest upervisor is temporarily filling in as the deputy lead on the Wildfire Risk Reduction Infrastructure Team within the Office of the Chief in Washington, D.C. Clint Kolarich, a district ranger for the Tongass National Forest in Wrangell, Alaska, is filling in during Johnson’s absence.
Kolarich is familiar with the area as he and his wife maintain a home in the Shields Valley of Montana. He has been a permanent Forest Service employee for 16 years and prior to that was a seasonal firefighter for more than 10 years. While most of his experience in the early part of his career was in fire and fuels management, prior to becoming a district ranger, he worked as a regional National Environment Policy Act interdisciplinary team leader in Montana.