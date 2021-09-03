SHERIDAN — Recent moisture and the work of firefighters have increased the containment of the Crater Ridge fire. The fire has not grown significantly for several days, prompting Bighorn National Forest fire officials to reassess and reduce the size of the public safety closure area.
“We monitored the fire over the last few days of hot and windy weather to see if it would advance and threaten the Little Bighorn and Dry Fork drainages, said District Ranger Brandon Houck. “Containment lines held and there was little fire activity over this time. While there is no guarantee it will not move again, this is an appropriate time to reduce the closure area.”
Fire officials understand that some hunters may continue to be impacted. Officials are in close communication with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to assess this situation. Firefighters ask people traveling on Forest Road 11 use caution and reduce speed. Firefighters will still use this road and distracted driving on the switchbacks, in particular, is a safety concern.
Forest officials said it may take a few days to remove all barricades and update signs. An updated closure area map and list of roads and trails are available on the Bighorn National Forest’s website, fs.usda.gov/bighorn.