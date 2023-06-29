SHERIDAN — Despite Bighorn National Forest officials implementing road closures last week, travelers and recreationists continue to find themselves stuck on muddy mountain roads, facing not only the difficult task of breaking free but also the prospect of a costly citation.
Lisa Balch, public affairs officer for the Bighorn National Forest, said visitors getting stuck “is a daily occurrence, unfortunately.”
“It doesn’t end well for them or the forest,” she continued. “Repairs can be costly and result in longer closures. People could also damage their equipment and personal property or become stuck overnight and require assistance from search and rescue.”
Those caught on closed roads also face fines of up to $5,000 for individuals or $10,000 for organizations.
People traveling on saturated roads create deep ruts or trenches that hold more water and can result in erosion, Balch said. Those ruts and trenches also make it more difficult for routes to drain, creating water-filled holes and washing out culverts.
“When vehicles become stuck, the force of attempting to remove them creates more soil displacement. Repairing these routes can be expensive and lead to temporary closures,” Balch said.
While USFS officials have fielded phone calls, emails and responded to questions via social media, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism staff operating the Burgess Junction Visitor Center have also faced inquiries from travelers.
“While the recent rains have caused issues on a number of Forest Service roads in the Bighorn National Forest, many roads and trails remain open,” said Shawn Parker, executive director of SCTT. “We are reminding visitors and locals heading to the mountains to check the Forest Service's website for the most up-to-date information regarding which roads and trails are currently closed, as the weather can cause changes to be enacted quickly.”
Balch said the USFS continues updating the website and its social media channels daily regarding the closures.
“There are many areas in the Bighorn Mountains that are dry along Highway 14 and Highway 14A — we want to encourage anyone getting out for the long weekend to do a little more planning than they would in a typical year to avoid coming upon closed roads or unnavigable areas,” Parker said. “We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable adventure when they visit the mountains.”
USFS officials said determining when roads will reopen will be difficult, as it is weather dependent and constantly changing. Until the areas dry, though, the roads will remain closed.
That means the areas of the Bighorn National Forest that are open may prove crowded for the holiday weekend.
Parker said the visitor center has remained busy, with several hundred visitors each week.
“Travelers and locals seem happy to have our staff there as a resource with regards to information on closures and restrictions,” Parker said. “We're able to help guide people to safe destinations across the mountain, and provide information on places to visit all over the county — whether that's one of our mountain lodges, shops, boutiques, galleries and museums in Sheridan, Dayton or Ranchester, the fantastic sights in Big Horn, the new restaurants in Story, and even the back roads to Ucross and Clearmont.”
Updated closure information is available at the USFS website, www.fs.usda.gov/detail/bighorn/alerts-notices/ and on the Bighorn National Forest’s social media channels. Additional information may be obtained by calling a Bighorn National Forest office such as the one in Sheridan at 307-674-2600.