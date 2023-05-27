SHERIDAN — This weekend, dozens of athletes who’ve been diligently preparing for competition will take the stage during the third annual Cloud Peak Classic, showcasing a physique few others will ever achieve.
Although an elite event, Sheridan participants say they struggle with the same motivation issues as anyone else, and that the most important part of the journey toward better health is to simply get started.
“It’s just dedication and determination. It’s getting up every day and doing your normal daily things, and then going to the gym also,” Lindsay Kallgren, a mother of three who will compete Saturday, said.
“I look at pictures of other competitors and think I will never look like that,” she said. “You think, ‘What am I doing this for?’ But then you think, ‘I don’t need to look like that. I just need to look like my best self.’”
Kallgren and a friend first talked about competing in the bodybuilding competition on a whim, as they both got back into shape. It quickly turned into something more: a journey toward health, while also setting a good example for her children, she said.
“I have three daughters and I thought, ‘what better way to show them that I can do hard things and not quit than this?’” Kallgren said.
Rachel Staff, a promoter for the 2023 Cloud Peak Classic, said the event began several years ago as a local show. Last year, the competition was sanctioned under the National Physique Committee, meaning any competitor who earns a top two spot in an open class can go on to compete at NPC Nationals, potentially getting a pro-card.
“It is the latter that you can use to move up in the world of bodybuilding, to become a professional bodybuilder,” she said.
Athlete registration and weigh-ins are at The Best Western Sheridan Center Friday, and prejudging starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. A deadlift competition will start at the end of prejudging, and finals will begin at 3 p.m., all at the WYO Theater.
An NPC sanction, Staff said, makes the local event a gateway to bigger events.
“It also helps to pull in people from outside of Sheridan,” she said, adding that while several local people are competing, many are coming from Montana, Utah and other states.
“It is awesome to see that this is attracting people to Sheridan,” she said.
Staff said she hopes to see about 60-70 competitors this weekend, and that the event is open to the public.
“We want this event to showcase the dedication and hard work of both physique athletes and powerlifters,” she said. “Spectators will see the bodybuilders pose in their individual routines and compete against each other in the comparison rounds.”
Deadlifters will be separated into male and female divisions, and will compete to win either the heaviest lift or the best pound-for-pound lift.
Training for a bodybuilding competition is a 24/7 sport, with most of the work taking place in the weeks leading up to show day, Staff said.
“You have to follow a diet and exercise plan that sculpts your physique into the specifications of each division,” she said. “The sport is open to all skill levels.”
Newer competitors, she said, can compete in a true novice division.
Hunter Wohlers, also from Sheridan, has been preparing for competition for months. Already experienced in the fitness world, Wohlers said he has tried strongman competitions and found body-building to be even more interesting.
“Getting ready to compete takes time, effort and diet. Those are the most important things,” he said.
Setting goals, he said, is key.
“If you don’t have goals, you don’t have anything to strive towards and you might end up quitting. That is why I like competitions, because it is the goal,” Wohlers said. “Your goal is to get into the shape that you want and to compete, and whether you win or not, you’re going to be in the best shape of your life.”
While it takes discipline, drive and desire to compete, beginning any fitness journey will have a positive impact, he said.
“Health and fitness is important for your health. It just makes you feel better and have more energy,” Wohlers said. “Even if you will never compete, if you want to make a change in your life, you just have to have the drive. Decide to make a change. Just start. If you don’t ever start, you won’t get anywhere, but if you keep doing it, it will become a habit.”
The competition, as well the show itself for spectators, is something “new, fresh and fun” for the community, he said.
“It’s something that not everyone has been exposed to, and brings people in. It’s something different to do, something different to watch,” he said.
For Kallgren, who had a sinus infection early this week, the show is the finish line after a long journey.
“Some days, you just don’t want to (work out). But I think showing my girls dedication is important,” she said. “My oldest is in gymnastics and my other two are in bowling. There are days they don’t want to go, but I say, ‘Hey, you signed up for this. You made yourself a goal. You are not quitting.’
“No matter what place you take onstage, as long as you start and finish, that is a win in my book,” Kallgren said. “The competition is the final finish line.”