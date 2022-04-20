01-28-2021 Muscles Mo_KC 003.jpg
Mo Hattervig does dumbbell curls as part of her training regiment Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Hattervig train six days a week in preperation for The Cloud Peak Classic, a physique competition that will be held at WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in April.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Cloud Peak Classic will once again dominate the state at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center this spring. 

The event, set for April 23, will include pre-judging and a deadlift competition at 9 a.m. and finals at 3 p.m.

The inaugural show in 2020 is now a sanctioned national qualifier for bodybuilders and deadlifters. 

The cost to attend the pre-judging is $30 and the evening show will cost $40 per person. 

For additional information or to purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com.

