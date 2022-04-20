SHERIDAN — The Cloud Peak Classic will once again dominate the state at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center this spring.
The event, set for April 23, will include pre-judging and a deadlift competition at 9 a.m. and finals at 3 p.m.
The inaugural show in 2020 is now a sanctioned national qualifier for bodybuilders and deadlifters.
The cost to attend the pre-judging is $30 and the evening show will cost $40 per person.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com.