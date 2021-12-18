SHERIDAN — Start small. Start young. Contribute often, and play the long game.
These are just some of the tips toward building a profitable investment portfolio that members of the Cloud Peak Investment Club would share upon celebrating the club’s 20th year.
“The purpose of the club is to educate club members in the fundamental principles and techniques of sound investment practices,” member Don Steadman said. “The members all have their own individual investment accounts that have nothing to do with the club, but being a member of the club exposes you to the others’ approaches to investing, and to individual stocks.”
The Cloud Peak Investment Club was founded in October 2001 and is likely one of the oldest of its kind in the area. It is an affiliate club with Better Investing, a national nonprofit with the goal of educating individual investors and clubs to become successful lifelong investors.
“Having kept your club active for 20 years shows how much you appreciate the goal of lifetime investing and learning,” John Rogers with the Rocky Mountain Chapter of NAIC-Better Investing said to the club in a letter congratulating members on the anniversary.
“We at the chapter level well appreciate the persistence, determination, fun and friendship involved in keeping a club investing and building wealth for 20 years. We wish you continuing prosperity and camaraderie in your coming years of stock study and investing,” the letter reads.
Member Wendy Smith is a lifelong learner, and the club affords her the opportunity to explore topics that have always been a mystery.
“I have learned about P/Es, exchange traded funds, 52-week ranges, and I enjoy every minute,” Smith said. “I really knew very little when I first started, but the environment is positive, and we all learn together. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this group.”
According to Steadman, none of the original 10 original members are active in the community now, and many are deceased. The club currently has 13 members from various backgrounds.
“We have one high school student; we have a former pharmacist; we have two engineers; we have a master electrician; we have a rancher; we have a college administrator; we have two former school teachers and one banker,” Steadman said. “We are very diverse. That contributes to the whole concept of knowing the business of investing, and how different people approach it.”
While Cloud Peak Investing is only open to 15 members, current President Jackie Allen said the club is open to mentoring others about starting their own Better Investing club.
“We would be willing for someone to come observe our club, to see what we do or look at how we have done our bylaws,” Allen said.
Steadman said there are Better Investing clubs all over the nation, and the parent organization publishes a magazine that includes recommendations on how to invest and how to study individual companies. Each member of the local club is assigned a stock to study and report on to the group, Allen said.
“We switch those so people get exposure to all sectors of the market,” Allen said.
Steadman said that many people wait until middle age or older to invest, but he said that no one in the club is there to “get rich quick.”
“It’s a slow thing,” he said. “We only meet once a month, and the market moves much more quickly than that. So we have to do our investments based on a long-term approach rather than the short term. That is a lesson as well.”
Allen said the group doesn’t recommend things like day trading, in part because it moves too quickly for a group that meets monthly to study. But day trading is also risky.
“I encourage people to take investing long term. Day trading and that type of investing, yes, some people hit it just right, but it is a lot more of a gamble than a long term investment,” she said.
Both Allen and Steadman encouraged people to get started investing early.
“Set up a plan or program so that you invest so much a month, or so much a week, whatever works in your budget, and do it consistently,” Steadman said. “It doesn’t make sense to jump in and jump out.”
Check with your employer, he said, to see if they have a retirement fund started already that you can contribute to.
“A lot of people also have investments they may not know they have,” he said.
Allen said she is glad to see people of all ages show an interest in investing.
“It’s really good to learn these things when you are younger, so you can use them in your own investing,” she said. “It’s amazing what that time does. It really does make a difference in your life.”