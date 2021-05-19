SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Volleyball will host summer grass volleyball leagues for youth and adults starting May 31.
Youth participation includes incoming ninth- through 12th-graders for 3 vs. 3 teams Monday nights from 5-6:15 p.m. starting May 31; incoming fourth- through sixth-graders for 4 vs. 4 teams Tuesday nights from 5-6:15 p.m. starting June 1; and incoming seventh- and eighth-graders for 3 vs. 3 teams Tuesday nights from 5-6:15 p.m. starting June 1.
Adult participation includes 4 vs. 4 coed teams Monday nights from 6:15-7:45 p.m. starting May 31 and women's and men's 3 vs. 3 Tuesday nights from from 6:15-7:45 p.m. starting June 1.
Adult coed costs $200 per team, while men's and women's triples cost $150 per team for a month of play. All youth teams cost $50.
Those in need of a team can contact Cloud Peak Volleyball. Every athlete must register online at cloudpeakvolleyball.com by May 23.