SHERIDAN — John B. Kendrick FFA, led by President Jhett West, held several events for Sheridan High School students to enjoy in the past year, and has several events planned for the upcoming National FFA Week.
In the last year, members of the John B. Kendrick FFA chapter:
• Hosted a dinner for Kalif Shriners
• Hosted the FFA Alumni Barn Bash, with this year’s set for Feb. 25
• Volunteered to help with slack during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo
• Attended a retreat in the Bighorn Mountains
• Attended FFA Leadership Camp, intended for any participating FFA member during the summer months
• Attended Fire Conference/CPC leadership training for freshmen, FFA club president and vice president
• Served food for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty ceremony
• Hosted concessions during Sheridan High School football games
• Completed highway cleanup
Upcoming, FFA members will make breakfast for teachers Feb. 22 as a gesture of appreciation and recognition of National FFA Week. Members will also compete throughout the spring in several competitions, including district speech in Buffalo March 1, Sheridan College Border War March 6, regional speech at Gillette March 8, state veterinary science competition, Northwest College contests March 22-23, Casper College livestock judging contest March 24 and the State FFA Convention April 19-22 in Cheyenne.