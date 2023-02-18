CLEARMONT — Clear Creek FFA, including a total of 30 members this year, held several events for Arvada-Clearmont High School students to enjoy in the past year, and has several events planned for the upcoming National FFA Week.
Through the past year, Clear Creek FFA members:
• Hosted a back to school chapter barbecue
• Made posters for the Lynn Latham Memorial/Suicide Awareness Walk
• Participated in the fourth grade ag expo
• Hosted a Wounded Warriors change drive and wrote thank you notes to veterans
• Hosted Christmas-themed games for the school during the last day of school before break, earning medals welded by the welding class and hosted Christmas Mall Shop for elementary students to “purchase” gifts for family members
During National FFA Week, students will participate in spirit days, dressing up like a farmer and bringing a stuffed animal Monday, dressing like a rodeo competitor/rodeo clown Tuesday and wearing FFA official dress or an ag-themed shirt Wednesday. Ag students will complete ag literacy presentations for the elementary classes, host a staff appreciation breakfast and an FFA quiz, make doughnuts for the staff and students and host a chapter speech contest in creed, prepared and extemporaneous categories. They will also host ag-themed games during lunch.
Members will also compete throughout the spring in several competitions with ag mechanics, ag sales, livestock judging, horse judging and farm business management teams. Competitions will culminate at the State FFA Convention April 19-22 in Cheyenne. Students will participate in the club’s annual awards banquet and highway cleanup in May.