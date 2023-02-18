DAYTON — Tongue River FFA, led by President Colter Hanft, held several events for Tongue River High School students to enjoy in the past year, and has several events planned for the upcoming National FFA Week.
Over the last year, Tongue River FFA members have hosted or organized:
• Donkey basketball, which members anticipate a return of this year on May 2;
• Fruit sales to fundraise for the chapter; and
• Pig raffle to help pay for the trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana
• Feb. 20: schoolwide scavenger hunt for FFA emblems
• Feb. 21: FFA trivia, where students who answer correctly receive a cup of hot chocolate
• Feb. 22: School hat day
• Feb. 23: Wear an FFA shirt to school
Members will also compete throughout the spring in several competitions, including district speech in Buffalo March 1, Sheridan College Border War March 6, regional speech at Gillette March 8 and the state FFA conference April 19-22.
Tongue River FFA members will conclude the year with their chapter banquet May 17.