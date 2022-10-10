CNA Nursingweb.jpg
Sheridan College nursing students practice taking blood pressure. CNA courses start again Oct. 24 at Sheridan College.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College officials have announced the Certified Nursing Assistant course will begin Oct. 24.

The CNA course at Sheridan College prepares students for entry-level employment in the health care field. Students no longer must complete prerequisites prior to registration, as they will have the opportunity to complete them during the class.

