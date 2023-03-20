SHERIDAN — It’s time for Sheridan County to update its hazard mitigation plan.
Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said the current plan is five years old; the plans are scheduled for replacement every five years.
Ludikhuize said the plan focuses on natural hazards.
“We just need to identify all the hazards that are natural and then what their risk levels are here in Sheridan County,” he said. “And so, that’s done through community input, through the information gathered by public entities like the fire department and police departments. We also work with the National Weather Service so that they provide us data on extreme weather and climate.”
Ludikhuize also said he doesn’t expect many significant changes to the list.
“I don’t foresee any major new things that we haven’t identified before,” Ludikhuize said. “The one that we are including in our plan this year that we haven’t in previous years is coal seam fires.”
Coal seam fires have been a present hazard in the community but hadn’t required a deeper look until now. Ludikhuize said a study done by Montana inspired the inclusion; the study identified coal seams on fire near Sheridan County.
“We have known about coal seam fires throughout Sheridan County and Wyoming and the neighboring states,” Ludikhuize said. “We just think that that’s a natural hazard that we need to further look at and then address.”
Coal seam fires can be caused by a wildfire getting into the seams. Ludikhuize said the fires can burn underground for decades; the fires can also come toward the surface and cause a brush fire.
“Every once in a while, those coal seams do come toward the surface,” Ludikhuize said. “...If there (are) high winds that pick up, those high winds can then cause another brush fire in a location… because the coal seam has come to the surface.”
Ludikhuize said there are no methods for preventing coal seam fires because they are generally underground, but the county aims to mitigate the danger as much as possible.
“We identify (the coal seams) and (if) they’re in high risk areas then we can do brush control,” Ludikhuize said. “So, we can try to go there and make sure that we’re knocking down any brush or grassland around those coal seams, hopefully to prevent them from sparking and creating wildfires.”
The county released a hazard mitigation survey earlier this month to gather community input. The county then takes the input under consideration and analyzes concerns brought forward.
“We gather all that information together, we do an analysis and then that’s when we come up with a hazard mitigation plan,” Ludikhuize said. “...Once we identify the hazards, what are some things that we can do in our county with our limited funding to address some of those hazards?”