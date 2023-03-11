coal stock
Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Garrett Lindemann, director of life sciences at RAMACO Carbon, will give a lecture titled “Coal to Carbon Products,” March 15, at 7 p.m.

Lindemann’s presentation is part of Sheridan College’s 2023 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series, and will be held in person inside the Mars Agricultural Center, room 201, and via Zoom webinar. To attend online, see sheridan.edu/lecture at the event time. This lecture is free and open to the public. 

