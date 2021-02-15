SHERIDAN — On the morning of Feb. 11, a citizen of Sheridan died by suicide. While hearing of the death pained Sheridan County Suicide Coalition members during a meeting Thursday at noon, a large-scale issue came to light regarding the person’s death.
Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska told coalition members Thursday the person had called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number about 20 minutes before the person had died. In those critical 20 minutes, no local law enforcement or any emergency response team was notified by the national hotline of the person reaching out for help.
“Why is that the case?” Koltiska said. “I have no idea. And this is something we have to figure out the answers.”
Local suicide prevention lifelines, like the line with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, works to notify local law enforcement if danger of self-harm or harm of another is apparent in a situation revealed in a call. Also, when a veteran uses the same national lifeline but opts for the veteran-specific line, VA staff can refer to a call log and see action taken by those receiving the lifeline call. There it is noted whether the person calling was in immediate danger — and if 911 was called on their behalf — or if they were deemed safe and a safety plan was discussed, according to Sheridan VA suicide prevention case manager Kayla Stevens.
The potential of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act potentially causing an issue with the lifeline reaching out to local law enforcement was negated by Sheridan High School psychologist Tom Schnatterbeck, who said he couldn’t find any reason for HIPAA to stop the lifeline from calling local law enforcement.
“There shouldn’t be anything that prevents anyone from disclosing information or seeking resources in the case of a suicide,” Schnatterbeck said, noting his personal experience as a psychologist and a quick search of HIPAA protocols regarding suicide. “If I got called in at 2 o’ clock at the ER, I could make and contact whoever I needed to get the care they needed at that time. I’m not an expert, but just looking at my experience and what I’ve read.”
Koltiska responded by saying he wished HIPAA was applied that way, but “it was unfortunately not.”
Local law enforcement regularly conducts welfare checks for multiple reasons, one of the including those recognized as a suicide risk. Those discovered to be potentially harmful to themselves or others due to mental impairment may also be taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital through Title 25, which under state statute allows law enforcement to transport the person to the facility on an involuntary hold.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website indicates the person on the other side of the telephone call will “listen to you, understand how your problem is affecting you, provide support and get you the help you need.”
“Maybe just the phone call works for a few select people,” Koltiska said of the lifeline service and noting the need for interagency collaboration on cases of suicide risk. “It doesn’t work for ‘em all.”
While the Wyoming Legislature allocated funds to establish a Wyoming branch of the national suicide lifeline, legislators this session defeated a bill that would require suicide prevention education in school systems throughout the state.
With Wyoming ranking as the No. 1 state for suicides in 2019, the coalition continues to seek solutions to issues like the one presented last week in a tragic death.
“It’s definitely something that we need to address,” Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said. “...That’s heartbreaking to hear because we work so hard to get local resources to be a part of that program, but it doesn’t seem like it’s been working as well as it should, for sure.”