SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Mental Health Coalition established action items for the next year and next five years during its inaugural meeting Dec. 8.
Community members filed into Sheridan College’s Broadway Center Wednesday evening. Their discussion began with questions.
“Where do you identify current gaps in mental health care in our community?” Sheridan Health Center Executive Director Wendy Ongaro asked. “If you had a magic wand, what would mental health care be like in our community?”
The coalition is another offshoot of the Center for a Vital Community’s Study Circles. The CVC does not steer committees resulting from the Study Circles, CVC Director Amy Albrecht said. Rather, community members are encouraged to take ideas from the Study Circles and transform them into community change.
The goal of the coalition, Ongaro explained, is to tackle the “big ticket items” involved in improving mental health services and access in Sheridan County, such as expanding mental health infrastructure, lobbying legislators and expanding suicide prevention measures. Building leadership capacity will be essential to ensuring community members can successfully advocate for improved mental health services long term, Ongaro said.
The coalition started with identifying issues with Wyoming’s current mental health system. For instance, the financial cost of therapy and psychiatric care, the group agreed, are a significant obstacle to obtaining mental health treatment.
“I just want people to not have to worry about paying for [mental health treatment],” said Kaitlyn Andersen, a 17-year-old active in the Study Circles and ongoing mental health efforts.
There is also a need, coalition members said, for suicide prevention and intervention training and services. During the meeting, Ann Perkins, community prevention manager and member of the Sheridan County Suicide Prevention Coalition, explained limiting access to lethal means through gun locks and proper prescription disposal can decrease suicide. More Sheridan County residents of all ages need suicide prevention training, the coalition agreed.
Much of the change, coalition members said, requires statewide action and renewed commitment to mental health care from legislators. The state’s system, many at the meeting agreed, requires reform.
“It’s terrifying. It keeps me up at night,” Ongaro said of the current status of Wyoming’s mental health system.
Based on this discussion, the coalition members made several goals for the next year, including instructing five people to provide suicide prevention trainings, disseminating products to limit access to lethal means and developing a charitable voucher program for therapy services.
These goals, the coalition agreed, will be possible to accomplish in one year. Perkins said she has funding to train suicide prevention trainers and provide gun locks and prescription disposal bags. The coalition hopes to partner with local businesses and community organizations, including the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Sheridan College, to recruit trainers and establish the voucher system.
The coalition’s five-year goal, members agreed, is to develop a building in Sheridan County dedicated to providing accessible mental health care. A one-stop-shop for mental health care, stocked with professionals, Ongaro said, will provide a spectrum of care to those who need it.
The group will meet next during the second week of January. New members are welcome to join.