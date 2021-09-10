SHERIDAN — Suicide Prevention Coalition members are providing feedback on a request for proposals that would reestablish a suicide survivor support group by providing a paid position for a clinical therapist to lead the charge.
Suicide Prevention Coalition member and Sheridan County Community Prevention Manager Ann Perkins solicited feedback from attendees of the group’s monthly meeting, telling them the coalition’s padded account should allow for one year of paying a professional therapist to lead the group in a trial year.
“If this is something that works out well and people want it and we have funding for it, I think it’s a great way to spend our money,” Perkins said.
The budget increased over the past few years thanks to private donations and fundraising donations going toward the coalition, which provides community education, resources and training to help prevent suicide and the abuse of drugs, alcohol and tobacco.
Suicide survivors are family members or friends of a person who died by suicide. A survivors of suicide loss support group used to exist in Sheridan, hosted by counselor Dawn Sopron, but stopped due to lack of participation, and Sopron has since moved away from Sheridan. With local professionals juggling overflowing caseloads, finding time remains difficult. With funding backing the idea, Perkins hopes those asking her for a suicide survivors support group will find
A few members volunteered to participate as part of a selection committee for applicants of the position once the RFP is finalized and sent out to the greater community. Perkins said she hopes to begin the group in November and continue it through January 2023, noting she did not want to stop the group right before the holidays if attendance is steady.
Those interested in becoming involved with the coalition or applying for the suicide survivor group position may contact Perkins at 307-675-2494 or aperkins@sheridancounty.com.