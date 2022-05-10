SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents Cody and Niles Veal pleaded guilty to various charges before 5th Judicial District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield during a change of plea hearing April 6.
The Veals’ criminal cases stem from a September 2021 incident, in which the father and son duo allegedly breached the peace and attempted to elude police custody before stealing and fleeing in a Washakie County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Court documents indicate both defendants were initially charged with several misdemeanor and felony counts. Niles Veal was initially indicted for aggravated burglary, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, a $50,000 fine or both; two counts of theft of property worth more than $1,000, felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both; escape from official detention by violence or while armed, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both; and accessory before the fact to escape, a felony punishable by up to three years in jail, a $3,000 fine or both.
Niles Veal also faced misdemeanor charges for interference with a peace officer, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of $1,000, as well as littering and breach of peace, both punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $750.
Cody Veal faced a similar slough of charges. In addition to littering, breach of peace, interference with a peace officer and escape from official detention charges he shared with his father, Veal was also charged with burglary of the patrol vehicle, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
However, these initial charges differ considerably from those the Veals pleaded guilty to last month. According to an order after the change of plea recently filed with the 5th Judicial District Court, Niles Veal pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, escape from official detention, littering and interference with a peace officer. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty pleas to the aggravated burglary and escape from official detention charges, the prosecution has agreed to recommend a sentence of five to 10 years suspended for three years supervised probation and three to six years suspended for three years supervised probation, respectively. In exchange for Niles Veal’s guilty pleas to littering and interference with a peace officer, the prosecution will recommend a $500 fine.
Prosecutors dismissed Niles Veal’s other five initial charges.
Court documents state Cody Veal pleaded guilty to burglary, breach of peace and interference with a peace officer charges. The prosecution agreed to recommend a deferred prosecution — due to Cody Veal’s first-time offender status — and three years of supervised probation in exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea to the burglary charge and a $500 fine for the misdemeanors.
Similar to his father’s case, prosecutors dismissed Cody Veal’s remaining three charges.
During sentencing, the judge may or may not impose the sentence recommended by prosecutors pursuant to the plea agreement.
The Veals’ sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.