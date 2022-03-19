SHERIDAN — Codefendants in a property destruction case Luke Mullinax, 19, and Ayden Phillips, 18, appeared before 4th Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman Thursday. While Mullinax pleaded guilty to one count of property destruction and defacement, Phillips’ sentence of two to four years was suspended for 60 days in jail and three years supervised probation.
Mullinax and Phillips’ cases began on the night of July 16, 2021, when the two young men arrived in a small Sheridan neighborhood and set to work, slashing tires and painting obscenities on a camper trailer and two vehicles. They caused more than $6,000 in damage.
“Me and a buddy decided to do something very stupid,” Mullinax said of the night during his hearing Thursday.
As a result, Mullinax was charged with one count of property destruction or defacement in excess of $1,000 and one count of conspiracy to commit property destruction or defacement, both felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. Phillips faced two counts of property destruction or defacement.
Both defendants admitted responsibility for their roles in the destruction before Edelman.
During Mullinax’s change of plea hearing, the young defendant pleaded guilty, pursuant to a plea agreement, to one count of property destruction and defacement in exchange for the state dropping the second charge against him. Mullinax indicated he was responsible for popping vehicles’ tires on the night of the crime.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Wendy Sweeny, who is prosecuting both Mullinax and Phillips, explained she intends to recommend a sentence of two to four years in prison, suspended in lieu of boot camp at the WDOC’s Youthful Offender Program or supervised probation.
Edelman accepted the defendant’s plea and ordered a presentence investigation be conducted ahead of sentencing, which will likely take place in April.
Meanwhile, the question in Phillips’ sentencing Thursday was whether the defendant would serve a jail or prison sentence as a result of the crime.
Pursuant to the parties’ plea agreement, the state agreed to recommend a sentence of two to four years in WDOC custody with a recommendation Phillips complete the 6-month Youthful Offender Program and the rest of sentence be suspended in exchange for Phillips guilty pleas to both counts. If the court chose not to send Phillips to boot camp, Sweeny requested a split sentence of 6 months in jail and three years of supervised probation.
Sweeny argued the defendant’s impact on the victim and the victim’s neighborhood — a neighborhood Sweeny said no longer feels comfortable leaving doors unlocked or property on the street — merited jail or prison time. One victim in the case spoke before the judge, confirming the impact of the incident on the neighborhood and household involved.
“When you look at this situation as a whole, the state feels very strongly that there needs to be a consequence for Mr. Phillips’ actions,” Sweeny said.
A jail or prison sentence, Sweeny asserted, would ensure Phillips take accountability for his actions in the future and deal with his emotions in a productive way.
Defense attorney Darci Phillips — no relation to the defendant — argued there was a reason for her client’s sudden bad behavior: he lost his only emotional outlet, participating in sports, to an injury about a year prior to the incident.
“The wheels fell off for Ayden Phillips in the spring of 2021…” Darci Phillips said. “This 4 month glitch [in summer 2021] has been an absolute wake-up call for my client.”
The defense attorney argued Phillips is not a hopeless case but a hardworking and potentially productive member of the Sheridan community, qualities the attorney said he demonstrated by seeking a job and counseling while released on bond. As a result, Darci Phillips asked Edelman to sentence her client to a probation term.
In the end, Edelman split the difference between the two parties’ recommendations, sentencing Ayden Phillips to two to four years in WDOC custody, suspended for 60 days in jail followed by three years supervised probation.
“I think I would be doing a disservice to you if there [weren’t] some consequences today. Straight probation is not a consequence…” Edelman said to the defendant. “I think you’ve made the turn…I hope I don’t see you in here again.”
Phillips was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office to start his jail sentence.
In addition to any imposed jail or probation time, the defendants will be responsible for repaying a total of $6,329.96 in restitution to the victims in the case.