SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department officers will host Coffee with a Cop Nov. 20 at Sheridan Donut Company.
All community members are invited to attend the event set for 10 a.m. to noon.
Coffee with a Cop allows community members to come together in an informal, neutral space with law enforcement to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Sheridan’s neighborhoods.
The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.
Sheridan Donut Company is located at 1935 Coffeen Ave.