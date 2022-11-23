SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department invites community members to come together to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee Nov. 26.
All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. at Java Moon. Please contact Lt. Dan Keller with questions at 307-672-2413. The event will run until approximately 8:30 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Sheridan’s neighborhoods.
The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee events break down barriers and allow for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.
The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.