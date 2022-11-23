James Hill 20U40 2021 002.jpg
From left, Detective Curtis Jorgensen and Sgt. —now lieutenant — James Hill chit chat with a patron at The Hub on Smith during “Coffee with a Cop” Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Hill currently leads the department’s support services bureau and has served the community as public information officer; member of the child and adult protection teams; and member of the city abatement team. He has also supervised numerous major investigations.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department invites community members to come together to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee Nov. 26.

All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. at Java Moon. Please contact Lt. Dan Keller with questions at 307-672-2413. The event will run until approximately 8:30 a.m.

