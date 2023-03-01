SHERIDAN — Often when speaking about Sheridan, strangers find they have mutual friends or shared experiences. For Philip Fortenberry, Brent Barrett and Gina Feliccia McDermott, both proved true.
The trio didn’t know each other, but became connected through mutual friends when Feliccia McDermott had an idea. She had seen the space at The Warehouse Gastropub before it had even been finished and immediately commented that it reminded her of a New York supper club. Little did she know owner Christer Johansson stood in the same room and needed minimal convincing to give it a shot.
“A supper club is a place for people to socially gather and to enjoy good food and experience talent from other areas, mainly big cities,” Feliccia McDermott said. “And we bring it to them, so they don’t have to leave to see this kind of talent. There are older people in our community who can’t travel. There are young people who have never been on an airplane or experienced some of these things.
“So this exposes people and cultivates performance arts in our community,” she added.
And through a mutual friend, Feliccia McDermott, Barrett and Fortenberry met and began conversations about a show in Sheridan.
Feliccia McDermott began her theater experience in San Diego, before moving to New York at 18. She studied at the American Academy for the Performing Arts, and privately with vocal coaches.
She has toured and performed in “The Wizard of Oz,” as well as other productions such as “Camelot,” Alsonza in “Man of La Mancha,” Ava Peron in “Evita,” Donna in “Mama Mia” and Morticia in Addams family.
Now, she lives in Sheridan, where she continues performing, teaching young artists acting and vocal lessons. According to Johansson, she helped pull the supper club concept together by helping Fortenberry and Barrett get to Wyoming.
“It takes so much to do this,” Barrett said Tuesday afternoon at The Warehouse. “There are so many elements involved and I didn’t know anything about Sheridan, but I knew it was a small community and I just thought it would be a fun thing to be part of.”
Barrett was born in a small Kansas town, but has starred on some of theater’s biggest stages. He studied at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he majored in musical theater. He began his professional career, even before finishing his last year of college, appearing on Broadway in the 1980 revival of Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” Since then, he has performed across the world and earned numerous accolades for his talent.
Barrett gave attendees at The Warehouse’s supper club event Monday and Tuesday night a glimpse into that world with the performance “My 40 Years on Broadway.” Throughout the show he sang songs he’s performed on stages around the world and told tales of the theater industry.
“You come into a community that you’re not familiar with and you have no idea,” Barrett said. “You’re bringing what you’re bringing and you don’t know whether they are going to be receptive to it or if they are just going to sit back. …But they were willing to take the journey with us.”
Barrett was joined on stage by Fortenberry, a renowned and versatile pianist who was born and raised in rural Mississippi.
He recalls playing outside at the age of 4, digging roads for his toy trucks, when he was all of a sudden struck by the urge to play the family piano that, until then, had taken up residence as simply a piece of furniture in his home. He went inside and began to play, learning primarily by ear then later through formal lessons. He, too, moved to New York City and has played Carnegie Hall, on Broadway and across the world.
For Barrett, Fortenberry and Feliccia McDermott, the supper club atmosphere is one defined by the artists’ love for performing, each other and music. It’s also one Feliccia McDermott and Johansson will continue serving up to Sheridan as long as it’s popular.
In May, another supper club series of performances will feature a production and performance from Total Eclipse of the Charts, a production and performance group known to perform in New York City.
“So there going to come here, we’re going to party and maybe wear some ‘80s gear,” Feliccia McDermott said.
While Barrett, Fortenberry and Feliccia McDermott didn’t know each other well before the supper club concept took form — they now share experiences from Sheridan and the stage, brought together by mutual friends.